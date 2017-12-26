How we test record players and turntables

How good is it at digitising my records?

If you’re looking to listen to records on your phone, computer or mp3 player then how well each record player converts your music will be vital. That’s why our expert panel not only score the sound quality from the record player itself, but also the sound quality from the digitised version. This is to make sure we've tested manufacturer claims about being able to digitise records so you won’t be left disappointed.

Our experts also take a look at the software each record player suggests to use, usually Audacity, and puts it to the test. They look at how easy it is to do as well as how much background noise is left on the track.

It’s important to remember though that a poor record player will never convert well, whatever software you use. So check our Best Buy record players if you’re keen to use this feature.

Does it meet the claims of the manufacturer?

We do a series of technical tests on each record player to make sure each one does exactly what the manufacturer has claimed it should do. These tests include looking at the wow and flutter speed. Wow (slow) and flutter (fast) are the audible effects of varying the turntable pitch in real time. We also look at things such as the tracking force and stylus pressure to make sure these are what you'd expect to find. Interestingly, not all the ones we tested were accurate when it came to our technical tests - find out which ones missed the mark by looking at our record player reviews.

Should I buy it?

Every test we do to answer the questions above are used to create a final score for each record player we review. We know some factors are more important than others though, so we give each one a weighting depending on its importance.

60% sound quality

25% ease of use

15% technical testing

A record player has to achieve 70% or more to earn Best Buy status, and anything scoring below 45% is a Don’t Buy that you should definitely avoid.