Record player and turntable jargon buster

G

Grounding wire

Turntables that do not have a built-in preamp need grounding. These turntables have a cable (the grounding wire) that needs to be attached to the back of your preamp. This prevents an undesirable humming sound.

H

Headshell

This connects the cartridge and stylus to the tonearm.

M

Manual record player

This is the most basic type. A manual record player has a manual tonearm, meaning you will have to move the tonearm yourself in order to place the stylus on the record to make it play. You will also have to remove it when the record ends. This can be tricky, as you need to avoid scratching the record, otherwise its sound quality will be affected.

Mat

The mat grips the record as it spins, providing a soft surface for it to sit on. It’s also designed to isolate vibrations from the turntable motor.

P

Phono preamp

A record player will produce a phono output signal that needs to be converted to a line-level signal (otherwise known as aux signal) in order to work with audio equipment such as speakers or a computer. The phono preamp converts this phono signal to line-level signal, causing the record player to produce sound.

Pitch control

The control that allows you to adjust the speed of the spinning platter, usually measured as a percentage. Different turntables have different pitch settings.

Platter

This is where the record sits, and it's powered by the motor, turning clockwise. This allows the stylus to follow the grooves in the record.

Preamp

An electronic device which takes an audio signal from the record player and converts it into a signal ready to be amplified and played through speakers or headphones.

R

Record player

A unit combining a turntable, tonearm and cartridge, as well as an amp and speaker. However, this term is often used interchangeably with 'turntable'.

Revolutions per minute (rpm)

This refers to the number of rotations the record makes in one minute. Records are recorded to be played at one of three pre-set speeds – 33rpm, 45rpm and 78rpm.

S

Speed select button

This determines the amount of rotations per minute that the platter will spin at. You’ll need to adjust the speed depending on the record - 33rpm and 45rpm are most common, but some also spin at 78rpm.

Stop/start button

A button that starts/stops the motor.

Stylus (needle)

This follows the grooves of the record as it spins. It picks up sound waves via vibrations, which are converted to electrical signals by the cartridge.

T

Tonearm

This connects the counterweight to the stylus and guides it along the grooves of the record.

Turntable

A turntable is a separate piece of record replay equipment. However, this term is often used interchangeably with the term 'record player'.

U

USB connection

This allows you to transfer your record collection to a computer for storage and backup. USB record players can be plugged into your computer, and most come with the software you need to help you edit and organise your music as you record it.