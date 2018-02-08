How to care for and maintain your riser recliner chair

Once you've bought and installed your riser recliner chair, it's likely that this will be the main chair that you or your relative will be sitting in throughout the day. As such, it could be subject to a fair amount of wear and tear. However, with a few helpful tips, you should be able to keep it in good condition for as long as possible.

Protecting the fabric of your riser recliner chair

When you first bring your chair home, it's wise to spray the material with a protective spray, to repel liquids and reduce the risk of staining if you spill your cup of tea across it. It's also a good idea to place a light throw over the arms and across the top of the back of the chair, where your head will rest, so that this can be washed every now and again.

However, it’s best to avoid covering the whole chair with one large throw as this could get caught up when the chair is moving from sitting to standing and back.

Bear in mind that upholstered chairs placed near windows will eventually start to fade, particularly if they get a lot of direct sunlight.

