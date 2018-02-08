How to use a riser recliner chair
How to care for and maintain your riser recliner chair
By Hannah Fox
Article 2 of 2
A riser recliner chair is a big investment, so keep yours in the best condition possible by following our tips on how to look after and maintain it
Put us to the test
Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.
Once you've bought and installed your riser recliner chair, it's likely that this will be the main chair that you or your relative will be sitting in throughout the day. As such, it could be subject to a fair amount of wear and tear. However, with a few helpful tips, you should be able to keep it in good condition for as long as possible.
Protecting the fabric of your riser recliner chair
When you first bring your chair home, it's wise to spray the material with a protective spray, to repel liquids and reduce the risk of staining if you spill your cup of tea across it. It's also a good idea to place a light throw over the arms and across the top of the back of the chair, where your head will rest, so that this can be washed every now and again.
However, it’s best to avoid covering the whole chair with one large throw as this could get caught up when the chair is moving from sitting to standing and back.
Bear in mind that upholstered chairs placed near windows will eventually start to fade, particularly if they get a lot of direct sunlight.
Still deciding which riser recliner chair is best for you? Log in or sign up to a Which? trial to access all our expert reviews and Best Buys.
Cleaning the covers of your riser recliner chair
The way you clean your chair will depend on what it is made of. Leather or suede recliner chairs will need specialist leather cleaners, as using water on these materials can leave marks. Standard upholstery fabrics are usually fine with some soapy water and a sponge for light stains, though you may need a specialist upholstery cleaner for heavier spills.
If the chair is in a room where lots of cooking occurs, or the person who sits in the chair is a smoker, you may find that it absorbs surrounding smells. There are sprays that claim to remove built-in odours; for a more traditional method, sprinkle some bicarbonate of soda onto the fabric, let it sit for around 20 minutes and then vacuum it up.
Some riser recliner chairs come with removable seat or armrest cushion covers, which make them much easier to wash. Some also come with a cleaning product package, which provides you with all the specialist products you'll need to clean your chair.
If not, it’s possible to buy fabric and upholstery cleaners from most hardware stores, or online.For really tough stains or badly ripped fabric, we’d recommend you use a professional furniture cleaning service or upholsterer.
Maintaining the electrics of your riser recliner chair
Where possible, try to ensure you plug the riser recliner directly into the mains and not an extension lead, so that you don’t risk overloading plug sockets with too many electrical items.
Make sure you don't put anything underneath your riser recliner chair as objects may become trapped - though some chairs do come with an anti-trap mechanism to prevent this.
Check the power cables regularly for any signs of damage or wear and tear. Keep all the electric cables away from any sources of water or dampness. Never plug in and leave your riser recliner chair outdoors.
Some riser recliner chairs have back-up batteries, so that if there's a power cut, you have the reassurance that back-up power will assist and you won’t be left stranded in a reclined position, unable to get up. Once used, these back-up batteries need to be replaced. They tend to be about the size of a matchbox and can simply be inserted into a box that connects between the main cable and the chair.
Some models also have rechargeable batteries, so you don’t have to worry about replacing them after a power cut. They tend to have a battery charge indicator which will show you how much charge is left.
For more buying advice, head to our guide to how to buy the best riser recliner chair.