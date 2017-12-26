Riser recliner chair features explained

Want to go straight to our riser recliner chair reviews? Try a £1 Which? trial for instant access to all of our test results and Best Buys, or log in if you're already a member.

Riser recliner chairs: movement options

All riser recliner chairs follow a similar movement cycle, from standing to upright (sitting) and then back to full recline with leg elevation, and back again. It's also possible to buy chairs that offer slightly different movement options. Here, we sum up the choices.

Single motor

Reclining chairs with a single motor provide one combined riser and recline action. On recline, the footrest automatically rises to support your legs - normally to an angle of 45 degrees, as this is considered comfortable for watching TV.

Dual-motor riser recliner chairs

Chairs with two motors (dual-motor chairs) let you operate the back and footrest independently of each other so you have greater flexibility with your positioning. For example, you can sit upright and choose not to have your legs elevated. You can also choose to recline the chair fully so it becomes flat like a bed, although the angle of recline does vary across models.

Tilt in space

This is a reclining action where, instead of the backrest separating from the seat (and so creating a gap), the whole chair simply tips backwards while maintaining a seating position. This is a popular choice because:

It doesn't rub or shear the skin on your back as you move

You can elevate your legs above your hips, so it’s useful for those with poor leg circulation or oedema (leg swelling)

It's suitable for anyone with back or neck problems, or those with poor trunk control, because the back and pelvis are supported throughout.

Wall hugging

If you're short on space, this is a good option. Instead of reclining backwards, the wall hugger moves forward as it reclines. This means you can position the chair in a small room about 10cm/4in away from the wall. Of course, wall-hugging riser recliners do need more space in front.

Riser recliner chair controls

You can change the position of your riser recliner chair between sitting, standing and reclining, using hand-operated electric controls.

Controls vary between models - some light up so you can use them more easily in the dark, for example, but they all tend to have a series of large buttons with symbols or pictures on them to denote their functions.

You'll find that simple operation (single motor) chairs tend to have simpler control panels, often with just two buttons for ‘rise’ or ‘recline’. Dual-motor versions typically have five buttons, because they have more functions. Most manufacturers also offer left-handed controls.

Typically, chairs have a pocket on the side to house the controls and/or a loop through so you can secure the control's lead. It's wise to check that the person using the controls can understand the features and manage to operate the buttons.