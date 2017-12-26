Best Buy robot vacuum cleaners

Don't shell out hundreds of pounds on a robot vacuum cleaner, only to discover it does a poor job of cleaning and gets stranded trying to navigate around your furniture unaided. Our independent reviews reveal which robots can be trusted to get on with cleaning your floors without constant supervision.

The worst robot vacuum cleaners we tested only managed to suck up 4% of the dust we put down on carpet. They're also prone to getting stuck on everyday furnishings, wasting battery power and failing to find their way back to base.

With robot vacuums costing up to £800, you'll want to be sure you've invested wisely. Our tests go further than anyone else, assessing how much dust each robot picks up, how well they avoid obstacles and how much of the floor space they cover when cleaning.

Each review includes a video showing exactly how the robot vacuum cleaner navigated our specially designed test room.

Our test room simulates the typical obstacles in your home that tend to trip robot vacuums up, such as tables, chairs, cables and rugs.

We compare dust pick-up with ordinary vacuum cleaners so you know how robots measure up.

How we uncover the best robot vacuum cleaners

We have tested the latest 2016 robot vacuum cleaners from all of the major brands, including Dyson, Neato, iRobot, Samsung and Hoover. And we don’t just reveal the best – we also highlight the poor scoring Don’t Buy robot vacs that fail to make the grade.

Cleaning power Each robot vacuum is challenged to suck up dirt and debris from carpets and hard floors, as well as trodden-in pet hair. The best will leave your floors spotless, so you have to get the main vacuum out less often.

We use a camera to track how much of the floor space each robot covers, so you know if it's likely to leave patches uncleaned. We also challenge each robot to navigate a tangle of cables, table and chairs, rugs, and domed floor lamps to see how well they avoid getting stuck. Ease of use We assess how easy each robot is to schedule and maintain, and rate how noisy they are when cleaning too. The noisiest are as loud as some full-sized vacuum cleaners, so you won't want them cleaning when you're trying to relax at home.

Robot vacuum cleaner reviews you can trust

We've tested models from the biggest robot vacuum brands on the market, and we've discovered that even the big names occasionally drop the ball.

Which? is independent – we work for you, the consumer, so you can be sure that our product recommendations are influenced only by our test results. We don't take advertising and we buy all the products that we test ourselves, so our advice helps you to make the right choice first time and avoid costly mistakes.

