Best cheap phones for music festivals

There's no need to take your expensive smartphone if you're heading to a music festival. Even if you ignore the risk of it getting lost, stolen or damaged, it'll probably run out of battery after a day or two of use. You may as well take a compact basic mobile phone - but which is the best?

Thankfully, our tests have uncovered some great basic mobile phones that cost less than £20, and last for more than 20 days between charges on standby mode.

But if you’re worried about leaving your smartphone at home, fear not: some of our recommended models even have basic cameras and internet access, so you’ll still be able to post your festival highlights on Facebook over the weekend.

Not all cheap phones will do the job though. The worst models we’ve tested will be out of juice just as quickly as your high-end smartphone, and will be a nightmare to use.

Protect yourself from battery anxiety and improve your festival experience by picking up one of the models below.

