Best cheap phones for music festivals
By Daniel Nissenbaum
Looking for a cheap, basic phone with plenty of battery life to last the whole weekend? We’ve picked out three models that fit the bill below.
There's no need to take your expensive smartphone if you're heading to a music festival. Even if you ignore the risk of it getting lost, stolen or damaged, it'll probably run out of battery after a day or two of use. You may as well take a compact basic mobile phone - but which is the best?
Thankfully, our tests have uncovered some great basic mobile phones that cost less than £20, and last for more than 20 days between charges on standby mode.
But if you’re worried about leaving your smartphone at home, fear not: some of our recommended models even have basic cameras and internet access, so you’ll still be able to post your festival highlights on Facebook over the weekend.
Not all cheap phones will do the job though. The worst models we’ve tested will be out of juice just as quickly as your high-end smartphone, and will be a nightmare to use.
Protect yourself from battery anxiety and improve your festival experience by picking up one of the models below.
Festival phones
- Ease of use:
- 4 out of 5
- Portability:
- 3 out of 5
- Battery life:
- 5 out of 5
- Rear-facing camera:
- Member exclusive
This Best Buy basic phone will give you everything you need for a festival weekend. For less than £20 you get a basic camera and, if you’re the type of person who just can’t go a day without social media, you can even access Facebook and Twitter. This phone lasted 23 days on standby in our battery testing, more than enough to get you through a full weekend at Glastonbury.
- Ease of use:
- 2 out of 5
- Portability:
- 4 out of 5
- Battery life:
- 4 out of 5
- Rear-facing camera:
- Member exclusive
This super cheap simple mobile phone lasts a mammoth 21 days when left on standby. It also has a torch, which might be handy if you’re looking for your tent in the dark. Could it be your best companion for your next festival?
- Ease of use:
- 2 out of 5
- Portability:
- 4 out of 5
- Battery life:
- 5 out of 5
- Rear-facing camera:
- Member exclusive
This phone is pretty much as basic as it gets. It’s one of the cheapest around but, crucially, it will last 21 days between charges on standby. It’s also got a torch, which might come in handy when you’re rummaging around in your tent at night.
What makes a Best Buy simple mobile phone?
We recommend only the phones that sound clear, have simple menus that are easy to use and clear screens that are comfortable to read. We put every simple mobile phone through the same set of rigorous tests to find the best. Our tests include practical assessments carried out by our ease-of-use specialists, and technical measurements to ensure that each of our simple mobile phone reviews answers all the key questions you might have, including:
- How easy is this phone to use?
- How long does the battery last?
- How clear are phone calls?
- Are any extra features useful?
- Should I buy it?
