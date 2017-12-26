How we test simple mobile phones

What makes a Best Buy simple mobile phone?

We only recommend the phones that offer crystal clear call quality to rival a home phone, easy to use buttons that help prevent misdialing and clear screens that are comfortable to read.

We put every simple mobile phone through the same set of rigorous tests to find out which one is best. Our tests include practical assessments carried out by our ease-of-use specialists and technical measurements to ensure that each of our simple mobile phone reviews answers all the key questions you might have, including:

• How easy is this phone to use?

• How long does the battery last?

• How clear are phone calls?

• Are any extra features useful?

• Should I buy it?

Head straight to our simple mobile phone reviews - or read on to find out more about how we test to answer each of these questions.