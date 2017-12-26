The best Doro phones
By Oli McKean
Doro is one of the most popular brands for simple mobile phones, but which models score the highest in our lab tests? Find all the answers below.
If you've been looking for a simple phone, you've most likely come across the Doro brand. But are Doro phones worth buying? We've highlighted the best models below.
Doro phones are specifically designed to be simple and easy to use. They are particularly suited to those who have issues with dexterity, sight or hearing, thanks to features such as large buttons and hearing aid compatibility.
They all have an assistance button which you can press to automatically text and call your emergency contacts if you need help. Many Doro phones lack the more advanced features of modern smartphones, such as touchscreen displays and high resolution cameras, but they could be great for those wanting a phone mainly for calls and texts.
The brand also makes a few 'simple smartphones' (such as the Liberto range), however, which strive to offer the best of both worlds - theoretically they could be just the ticket if you'd like smartphone features in an easier-to-use package. Find out below if they deliver on their promise.
How much do I need to spend on a Doro phone?
You can spend anything from around £25 to more than £180 on a Doro phone. How much you spend will generally depend on how many features you want.
Here's some good news: even some of the cheapest Doro phones get the basics right. Which means there should be a good Doro option for you, no matter how much you want to spend.
|Mobile phone
|Our verdict
|Ease of use
|Call sound quality
|Score
|83%
|
Our best-scoring Doro simple phone is also a bargain. This phone is extremely easy to set up and use. The phone has a simple menu system with clear icons, so you'll always be able to find what you're looking for quickly, and sound quality is above average, too.
|79%
|
A brilliant phone with some more advanced features, such as apps. You'll have no problems setting up this phone, or using on a day-to-day basis. Offers brilliant battery life - around 17 hours of continuous calls, so a great option for even the chattiest of chatterboxes.
|77%
|
A great choice for those who want lots of features but without the complexity. Dialling is easy thanks to the large on-screen number pad, and it has a range of other accessibility features including hearing-aid compatibility.
Should I get a Doro phone, or a normal smartphone?
It really depends on how difficult you find using modern smartphones. There are cheap smartphones available that have a lot of features not available on Doro phones, however the cheapest smartphones are often difficult to use, as their lower specifications can make them frustrating to use.
Doro does actually make more expensive smartphones, which are designed to be relatively simple to operate. When you turn on these phones for the first time, for example, they will guide you through performing simple tasks, and give you useful options such as changing the text size on the screen or increasing the volume so that you can hear clearly.
If you’re unsure, the best thing to do would be to go into a shop and ask to have a go using a Doro and a cheap smartphone (or try a friend's, if you know someone with one). Try out some of the functions that you’d use most often, such as finding numbers in the phonebook, writing text messages, and browsing the internet. If you think that Doro's approach makes things easier, then it’s quite likely the brand for you.