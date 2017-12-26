The best Doro phones

If you've been looking for a simple phone, you've most likely come across the Doro brand. But are Doro phones worth buying? We've highlighted the best models below.

Doro phones are specifically designed to be simple and easy to use. They are particularly suited to those who have issues with dexterity, sight or hearing, thanks to features such as large buttons and hearing aid compatibility.

They all have an assistance button which you can press to automatically text and call your emergency contacts if you need help. Many Doro phones lack the more advanced features of modern smartphones, such as touchscreen displays and high resolution cameras, but they could be great for those wanting a phone mainly for calls and texts.

The brand also makes a few 'simple smartphones' (such as the Liberto range), however, which strive to offer the best of both worlds - theoretically they could be just the ticket if you'd like smartphone features in an easier-to-use package. Find out below if they deliver on their promise.