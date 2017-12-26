Solar panel brand reviews

We carried out a unique audit of 22 solar panel factories to help you choose the best-quality solar PV panels, and asked owners what they really think of theirs.

You can use our results to see which brands have the right processes and quality checks in place to produce the best solar panels, and find out which brands are best-loved by those who own them.

We chose to audit solar PV panel factories, rather than carry out a short-term performance test of the panels themselves. This is because we’d expect most to do well in such a snapshot test. Besides, models change all the time, and the ones we would have tested might not be available any more, or be superseded by the time you’re reading this.

So instead of performing short-term tests that are likely to be inconclusive, we sent independent expert solar auditors into factories in 2015. They checked every stage of the manufacturing process - from how individual cells are checked and connected, to how well panels are scrutinised for defects before they leave the factories.

Our gallery, below, reveals the different checks we made at each stage of the process.

In 2017, we also asked solar PV owners about their systems. This included whether they’d recommend them, and if they produced as much electricity as they expected.

Solar PV: owners’ views

Solar panels are a long-term investment, as they’ll be on your roof for 20 years or more. So solar panel brands that score well in our audit, and which owners would recommend, are worth investing in.

We asked 1,265 Which? members who have solar PV panels to tell us about their experiences. This included how satisfied they are with their investment, whether they’d recommend the brand, and if the solar panels produced as much electricity – and earned them as much money – as they expected.

We have results for the most popular solar PV brands, including Sharp, Sanyo, Solarworld and Panasonic.

Which? members can log in now to reveal the results of our unique solar PV brand audit and solar panel customer survey on this page.

If you're not already a member, you can take a £1 trial to Which? to unlock our results and get instant access to all the reviews on our website. You'll also get access to our expert tips on how to make the most of your solar panels.