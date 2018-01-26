Best Buy Spiralizers

Our spiralizer testing

We test each spiralizer with a range of different textures and shapes of fruit and veg, so we can tell you how good they are at the basics, such as making courgetti, but also how well they cope with other veg such as sweet potato, if you want to experiment with different flavours.

Spiralizing quality - we judge how neat, long and even the noodles are, and how well they hold their shape.

Speed - we measure precisely how long it takes to make the vegetable ribbons. Some take seconds, while others with have you working for more than a minute to get a small pile of noodles.

Efficiency - each vegetable is painstakingly weighed before and after spiralizing, so you can see which models will make the most of your groceries.

Ease of use - we rate how user-friendly each model is, including how easy it is to operate, move, store and clean.

Spiralizer reviews you can trust

We’ve tested spiralizers from well-known kitchen brands such as Kenwood, Lakeland, Morphy Richards and NutriBullet, as well as popular spiralizer brands including Cuisique, Gefu and Spirelli. And it's not just the high scorers we highlight, we'll also tell you about the poor performers that disappointed in our tests, so you don't end up with a dud.

Which? is independent - we work for you, the consumer, so you can be sure our product recommendations are influenced only by our test results. We don't take advertising and we buy all the products that we test ourselves, so our advice helps you to make the right choice first time and avoid costly mistakes.

