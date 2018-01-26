Best Buy Spiralizers
Best Buy spiralizers produce perfect vegetable noodles, ribbons and spirals quickly with little waste. Discover our top picks for perfect courgetti.
Spiralizers can be a fun and easy way to introduce more fruit and veg into your diet - if you get the right one. Our Best Buys make light work of spiralizing, for quick vegetable noodles from courgetti to carrot spirals.
We don’t just highlight the best though – our tests also show which spiralizers are slow, hard to use, and leave you with scrappy, poorly sliced noodles and leftover bits.
- We spiralize a variety of veg including carrots, courgettes and potatoes with each spiralizer to see if they can make good noodles time and time again.
- We measure the amount of noodles you get from the original fruit or vegetable, and how much is leftover in unspiralized chunks, so you know which models will make the most of your veg.
- Find out whether electric spiralizers are worth trading up to, and the cheap manual models we recommend.
Join Which? to unlock our spiralizer recommendations on this page. Already a member? Log in now.
Our spiralizer testing
We test each spiralizer with a range of different textures and shapes of fruit and veg, so we can tell you how good they are at the basics, such as making courgetti, but also how well they cope with other veg such as sweet potato, if you want to experiment with different flavours.
- Spiralizing quality - we judge how neat, long and even the noodles are, and how well they hold their shape.
- Speed - we measure precisely how long it takes to make the vegetable ribbons. Some take seconds, while others with have you working for more than a minute to get a small pile of noodles.
- Efficiency - each vegetable is painstakingly weighed before and after spiralizing, so you can see which models will make the most of your groceries.
- Ease of use - we rate how user-friendly each model is, including how easy it is to operate, move, store and clean.
Spiralizer reviews you can trust
We’ve tested spiralizers from well-known kitchen brands such as Kenwood, Lakeland, Morphy Richards and NutriBullet, as well as popular spiralizer brands including Cuisique, Gefu and Spirelli. And it's not just the high scorers we highlight, we'll also tell you about the poor performers that disappointed in our tests, so you don't end up with a dud.
Which? is independent - we work for you, the consumer, so you can be sure our product recommendations are influenced only by our test results. We don't take advertising and we buy all the products that we test ourselves, so our advice helps you to make the right choice first time and avoid costly mistakes.
Discover the benefits of a Which? membership, and you'll receive access to all our online content and get Which? magazine delivered monthly to your door. You can also phone our Which? Legal Service and personal finance experts for one-to-one help, plus you'll get access to Which? Local, where members share recommendations for the best services in your area.