Which? Best Buy stair gates

How we uncover the best stair gates

Our tests reveal the stair gates that will keep your child safe. Our safety tests follow and go beyond the British Standards, so you know by choosing a gate we recommend, that it's been subjected to a really rigorous assessment.

Assembly and fitting: We time how long it takes to assemble each stair gate, so that you know whether you've got a DIY dream or disaster on your hands. We measure the minimum and maximum frame the stair gate can be fitted to, to make sure we agree with the manufacturer's instructions, and we fit it in both positions. If you can extend the gate beyond a safe point, we'll let you know. And if, when it's time to remove the gate, it leaves a horrid mess, we'll let you know about that, too.

Ease of use: You will need to be able to open and close your gate numerous times every day. We make sure that we open and close each gate 500 times, so we can tell you whether the mechanism remains as easy to use as the day you bought it.

Durability: Your stair gate may need to withstand the force of a toddler with a tantrum, or a boisterously bouncy dog. We test beyond the safety standard by applying an impact of 25kg, rather than just the 10kg required, and making sure that if there's any movement or weakening of the gate, we tell you about it.