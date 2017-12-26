Should I buy a cordless strimmer?

How do cordless, electric corded and petrol strimmers compare?

Cordless strimmers are very similar to electric corded ones, but they come with a rechargeable battery so you don’t have to worry about untangling power cables and extension leads. This makes them easier to manoeuvre during use, and you can use them anywhere.

They combine the go-anywhere convenience of a petrol strimmer with the delicate touch of a corded electric strimmer.

There are two sorts of cordless strimmers. Those for light tasks around the garden range in price from around £60 to £150, and you can expect to pay around £90 or more for a good one. Discount supermarkets Aldi and Lidl also sell cordless strimmers for a few weeks each year.

These have many features that make it easy for you to complete simple trimming jobs around the garden. Look for a shaft that can be extended and a front handle that adjusts easily to help you find the right working position for your height and build. A rotating head is useful when edging the grass, and many strimmers also have a wheel on the guard that helps to support and balance the strimmer when edging the lawn, as well as holding it at the same height.

Cordless strimmers are at the other end of the range, for professional gardeners or those with large gardens. These tend to be alternatives to petrol strimmers, designed for cutting down large areas of long grass and weeds. You can expect to pay around £200 and up for this kind of strimmer. If this is what you’re looking for, find our recommendations of the best heavy-duty strimmers.