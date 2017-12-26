Should I buy an electric strimmer?

What are corded electric strimmers?

Electric (corded) strimmers have a power cable and plug into a mains electrical socket. Most have 300W to 600W motors and you can generally expect a more powerful motor to generate more power and therefore be able to tackle tougher jobs.

You can use an extension lead to work further from the mains socket, but remember to use an RCD (residual current device). This will protect you from an electric shock if you accidentally cut through the cord.

Cheap models have a fixed shaft and head, but if you pay a little more you will find many features that make it easy to trim lawn and path edges. Many strimmers have an adjustable shaft and front handle, so you can find a comfortable working position that suits your height and build.

Some strimmers also let you rotate the cutting head to cut along lawn and path edges. Often there's a wheel attached to the guard which both supports the weight of the strimmer as you edge and keeps the strimmer at the right height. Some strimmers let you adjust the angle of the cutting head, so you can strim under garden furniture in much the same way that you would hoover under the sofa.

Find out our recommendations for the best general-purpose strimmers that have all these features.

If you need to do trimming away from home, such as at the allotment, then a corded electric strimmer will not suit you. In this case, look for a cordless strimmer.