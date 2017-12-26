How we test sun creams

Does the SPF match the claim on the label?

We use British Standard tests to check whether each sun cream has the SPF that is claimed.

The sun cream is applied to a small area on a volunteer’s back, then a lamp that shines UV light (simulating the rays of the sun) is placed on that area. We record when the skin turns red, and compare the smallest dose of UVB light required to turn skin red – both with and without the sun cream – to determine the cream’s SPF.

Some products have failed our SPF tests, so we've named them Don't Buy sun creams.

If an SPF30 product passes our SPF test but has an SPF greater than 50, it’s not eligible to be a Best Buy because it’s not meeting its SPF claim. It may seem positive to get more than you paid for, but that’s not the case when it comes to sun creams. A product with an SPF higher than it should have can lead to a false sense of security, because you may then expect all SPF30 products to offer the same higher level of protection.