Best and worst supermarkets

Ocado

By Matt Clear

How does Ocado compare with other supermarkets? Read on to find out what hundreds of Ocado shoppers think of its service.

Ocado is an online grocer - the only supermarket without a bricks-and-mortar store that we've assessed.

The retailer was founded in 2000, and today its delivery area covers more than 70% of UK households.

Is Ocado the UK's best online supermarket?

We surveyed thousands of shoppers to discover which are the best and worst supermarkets, as rated by their customers. Almost 250 Ocado customers rated Ocado on everything from customer service to quality of food and pricing. 

Ocado
