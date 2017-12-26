What is Freeview Play?

Freeview Play is a YouView-like electronic programme guide (EPG) that enables you to browse forward to see what's coming up to watch in the week ahead.

It combines both catch-up and on-demand television into one easy to view EPG, making it far easier to find your favourite programmes. Plus, if your TV or set-top box is connected to the internet, you can go backwards in the guide to catch up on programmes you've missed over the past seven days using services such as BBC iPlayer and ITV Player.

You can currently find Freeview Play on a wide range of TVs from the likes of LG, Philips and Panasonic.

Check our TV reviews to find the high scoring models.