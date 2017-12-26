Cycling with children

Safety tips for cycling with a child

Cycling is a fun and generally safe activity, and many feel the benefits to health outweigh the risks. If you’re out cycling with your children, whether they wear a helmet or not is your responsibility and personal choice.

Be realistic about what a helmet can do – it won’t protect you or your children from all eventualities and it is not designed for collisions with other vehicles travelling at comparatively high speeds. But a bike helmet can offer additional safety in certain types of accident.

If you’re involved in a minor accident or fall, if you slip and hit the kerb for instance, then a helmet will most likely reduce the chances of head trauma. But it probably won’t do much for you if you’re hit by a bus.

While not mandatory, we think bike helmets are worth wearing when in the saddle – if you buy a good one.

A helmet will be useful for your child, especially young babies, if they’re on a bicycle-mounted seat, but you may not feel it’s necessary if your children are in a trailer.

Follow these top tips for safe cycling with a child: