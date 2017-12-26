Travelling with children
Top 10 baby and child travel tips
By Anna Studman
Article 2 of 2
Going away with your children for the first time? These top tips from experienced parents will help you prepare for the journey.
1. Wet wipes, drinks, snacks and a change of clothing are essential. But ensure your hand luggage is kept to a minimum to keep your hands free.
2. Sit in an easily accessible seat on the train, boat or plane, if possible.
3. On planes, changing cabin pressure during take-off and landing can be uncomfortable. You can ease the discomfort by breastfeeding babies, giving toddlers a dummy and older children a sweet to suck on.
4. With very young children, pack a baby carrier or back/hip carrier for toddlers instead of a pushchair, so your hands are kept free. Find the best ones in our baby carriers and slings reviews.
5. Ration distractions such as books and crayons throughout the journey, producing a new treat when boredom beckons.
6. Put a favourite toy in your hand luggage. Silent toys will be much appreciated by other passengers.
7. On car journeys, music and nursery rhyme CDs work well.
8. Attach a luggage label to your child’s clothing with their flight number and name on it.
9. Stick to your normal meal and nap routine as much as possible. Make long journeys, particularly by car, coincide with nap times.
10. Self-catering accommodation is more flexible and can include laundry facilities, so is often a popular choice for families. It means you can relax while your children are asleep within earshot.
