What is Now TV?

Now TV is a subscription-based TV service owned by Sky, and offers contract-free access to Sky's premium channels, such as sports, movies and entertainment.

Rather than tie you into a one or two-year contract, Now TV offers TV passes for different types of content that you purchase on a monthly basis. It's quick and easy to get started with Now TV, but it's well worth knowing a few of the important details in advance.

How to set up or cancel Now TV

How do you set up a Now TV account?

A Now TV account can be set up through your web browser. Just head to nowtv.com/shop to get started. A small warning - you will have to enter payment details, even if you only intend to take a free trial.

Is the Now TV app free?

Yes, in the sense that there's no charge to download it. However, you won't be able to access any premium content through it until you sign up for a pass of your choosing.

How do you cancel Now TV?

Now TV premium content comes in the form of monthly 'passes', but they essentially act the same as a rolling subscription. If you don't cancel before your next month beings you'll be charged for another 30 days. Head to the Now TV website, go to My Account and then click the large Cancel button next to the pass you wish to terminate.

How much does Now TV cost?

How much will I pay per month for Now TV?

The basic rates are as follows:

£7.99 for the Entertainment Pass

£9.99 for the Sky Cinema Pass

£2.99 for the Kids Pass

£20.97 for all three passes rolled into one

The eagle-eyed amongst you may have noticed that that's not even a bulk discount, it's simply a way of easily opting into all three services. There's usually some sort of special new sign-ups bonus going on, so be sure to check the Now TV site thoroughly before paying up.

Can you watch Sky Sports on Now TV?

Yes, although the Sky Sports Pass works a little differently to the others. You can buy either a day pass (£6.99), week pass (£10.99) or monthly rolling pass (£33.99). Ideal if there's only a certain match or tournament that you're interested in watching - though that month-long pass is undeniably pricey. You get access to all 10 Sky Sports channels regardless of the duration of the pass you purchase.

What do I need to watch Now TV?

What devices can I use Now TV on?

Sky offers its own line of Now TV boxes, which connect directly to a TV to offer access to Now TV content. You can also watch Now TV on Roku's own range of streamers, the Apple TV, Google Chromecast, EETV, the Microsoft Xbox 360 and Xbox One, and Sony PlayStation 3 and PlayStation 4.

But you may not need any additional devices at all. You can also watch via almost any Samsung or LG-made Smart TV, any iOS or Android device, or via your Windows or Mac computer.

Can Now TV be used on multiple devices?

Yes. Each account can have up to four different devices registered to it, with the ability to watch what you want on any two simultaneously.

Can I use the Now TV box without paying?

Yes. The Now TV box offers access to a range of on-demand content that doesn't involve paying for a monthly pass. This includes popular services such as All 4, BBC iPlayer, ITV Hub and Demand 5, all of which are preloaded on the device.

You'll also find over 50 additional apps, including YouTube, Spotify, BBC News, BBC Sports, Fox News, Sky News and TED Talks. These can be installed from the App store from the Now TV Box home screen - simply browse the range available and choose the ones you want to download.

What channels do you get on Now TV?

As well as the on-demand services and apps listed above, the range of monthly passes unlock access to a wide range of premium content, split conveniently by category so you can decide what to pay for based on what you want to watch.

The Entertainment Pass adds a range of channels focused around TV shows but also includes Sky's box-sets, where you can catch up on entire series' at once. It contains on-demand, catch-up and live content from 11 channels:

Sky One

Sky Atlantic

Sky Living

Sky Arts

Fox

Comedy Central

MTV

Challenge

Viceland

ABC Studios

Discovery Channel

Nat Geo Wild

Pick

SyFy

The Sky Cinema Pass is for movie lovers, and as the name suggests, gets you on-demand access to everything aired on the following Sky Cinema channels:

Select

Greats

Sci-Fi & Horror

Family, Premiere

Drama

Hits

Thriller

Action

Comedy

Disney

The Kids Pass is great for keeping the little ones entertained, and includes six channels:

Boomerang

Cartoonito

Cartoon Network

Nickelodeon

Nick Jr

Nick Toons

The Sky Sports Pass has all ten sports channels available to watch live:

Main Event

Premier League

Football

Cricket

Golf

F1

Action

Arena

Sky Sports News

Eurosport

