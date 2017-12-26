How we test vacuum cleaners

From Dyson to Miele, and Bosch to Hoover, we've tested the latest vacuum cleaners to find out which are really worth their price tag - and which you shouldn't waste your money on.

Through our independent lab tests, we've uncovered vacuum cleaners that pick up only 30% of the fine dust we challenge them to suck up, while a Best Buy can vacuum up to an impressive 90%.

Our vacuum cleaner video guide above reveals just how far we go to find the best vacuums. You'll also see how big a difference a Best Buy vacuum cleaner can make to your home compared with poorer-scoring models.

Head to our vacuum reviews to find out which models come top, and which ones will be a waste of your money.

Each review is based on the results of our independent lab tests, which are designed to answer all your key vacuum cleaner questions:

How well will the vacuum clean fine dust and dirt from my floors?

How well will it clean large debris from my floors?

Can the vacuum keep dust and allergens locked inside?

Is it able to maintain suction power while the bag or canister fills up?

How quickly does the vacuum cleaner pick up pet hair and longer hair?

How easy will it be to use and manoeuvre?

Should I buy it?

Only the models that score well in each of these areas of our tests earn a place among our recommended Best Buy vacuums.