Best Buy vacuum cleaners

We reveal the best vacuum cleaners for cleaning your home, whether you've got hard floors, carpets or pets to clean up after.
The worst vacuum cleaners leave behind twice as much dust as a Best Buy, and they're prone to leaking dust and allergens back out into your home too - undoing all your hard work.
We test vacuum cleaners large and small from all the main brands in our quest to find you the best models that are quiet, easy to use and clean beautifully time after time. And we don’t just reveal the best - we also highlight the poor scoring Don’t Buy vacuums that fail to make the grade.
- Each of our vacuum reviews include lab-tested ratings for how vacuum cleaners clean on carpet, laminate and hard floors.
- We don’t just test the vacuum when it's empty, but fill it up in stages to see whether suction drops off as the bag or canister becomes full.
- Vacuum cleaners can be noisy, with decibel readings varying from 70dB (fairly quiet) to 90dB - a true conversation-destroyer.
How we uncover the best vacuums
We’ve tested vacuums from big names including Dyson, Miele, Hoover and Vax, as well as some own-brand models. With Best Buys available for less than £100, we can tell you that big prices don't always mean great results, so make sure you read our vacuum reviews before heading to the shops.
Each of our Best Buy reviews provides ratings for all the key functions of a vacuum, so you can be sure that your next buy will make vacuuming easy, quick and less of a chore.
- Cleaning power Each vacuum cleaner is tested on carpet, laminates and wooden floorboards with crevices. In our carpet test alone, each vacuum covers a distance of 288m.
- Ease of use We use a panel of experts to assess just how easy each vacuum is to use in common scenarios, from vacuuming up and down stairs to moving it across different and uneven surfaces.
- Noise As well as measuring the noise in decibels, we also ask a panel of experts to rate the sound of each vacuum and penalise those that make an annoying rattling or irritating sound.
- Pet hair cleaning We comb real cat and dog hairs into carpet and time how long each vacuum takes to pick it up. Poor models can take more than three minutes, while the best clear it in 50 seconds.
- Brand reliability Our annual survey of thousands of vacuum owners enables us to rate and rank each brand for reliability, so you can be sure your vacuum cleaner will last the distance.
Vacuum reviews you can trust
Models from the biggest vacuum brands on the market are tested in the Which? test lab - including Dyson, Hoover, Vax and Miele - and we've discovered that even the most trustworthy names occasionally drop the ball.
Which? is independent - we work for you, the consumer, so you can be sure that our product recommendations are influenced only by our test results. We don't take advertising and we buy all the products that we test ourselves, so our advice helps you to make the right choice first time and avoid costly mistakes.
