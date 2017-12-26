How to fix a dodgy detergent drawer

2

Clean the drawer thoroughly

Most problems with detergent drawers can be fixed by giving it a good clean. If your detergent drawer is actually broken, replacements can be bought from the manufacturer. See more about washing machine spare parts in our separate guide.

To clean the drawer, remove it completely from the washing machine - your instruction manual will show you how.

Give the drawer a good clean using lukewarm water and washing-up liquid if needed. Wear gloves to protect your skin from detergent residue.

It's just as important to clean the housing that the drawer sits in as this is where water enters to push detergent through to clean your clothes. Pay particular attention to the holes at the top, as any partially blocked holes deflect water away from it's intended target.

It's also worth doing a service wash on your machine, which means running a very hot wash or a special program on your machine - check in your manual for details. Doing this once a month will help to keep dirt and grime at bay.

The only downside to this is that washing on hot temperatures costs more. In our tests, we measure how much water and energy each machine uses, so we can give you an average running cost.

Our tests have actually uncovered A+++ rated washing machines that cost more to run than A+ ones, so if you're thinking of getting a new machine, use our washing machine reviews to find one that's not only a great model, but that won't cost the earth to run either.