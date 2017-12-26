How we test washing machines

Will the washing machine clean my clothes and remove stains?

Our cleaning tests are now tougher than ever, which means our Best Buy recommended machines are truly the best on the market for cleaning clothes.

We challenge each machine we test to clean a range of stains, including tough-to-shift blood, grease, ink, milk, oil and rust.

We run these wash tests three times to give each machine a good go at stain removal. If any of the wash or energy results are wildly different between tests – or if one test run is much longer or shorter than the others – we will carry out two further test washes. And we do this on both the 40°C cottons programme and the 40°C synthetics programme.

How do the best and worst washing machines handle other everyday stains?

We carried out a one-off test to show how the best and worst washing machines compare when tackling the everyday stains including blood, chocolate, coffee, grass, red wine and tomato sauce.

The photo below shows you the difference in cleaning between a one-star machine, on the left, and five-star rated model, on the right.

The photo below shows you the difference in cleaning between a one-star (on the left) and five-star rated model (on the right) in our tests, using specially prepared real stains. On each cloth, you can see the stain before a wash, and then below it how much was left after being put in a washing machine. Where all the stain was removed, you can only see the red outline indicating where the stain was.