Top five cheap washing machines

Not found what you're looking for? Compare all the rest of our washing machine reviews.

Cheap washing machine reviews

Even the cheapest washing machines cost upwards of around £150, and if you're paying a sizeable sum for a new one, we think you deserve the best cleaning power that won't let you down.

That's why we put each machine we review through at least a month's worth of rigorous testing to find out how well they tackle tough stains, how thoroughly they rinse clothes to remove detergent and how good they are at cleaning clothes on the most commonly used programs.

We even check how noisy they are, and how efficient they are at using water and energy. Thanks to all this, we can confidently guide you to the very best for your budget in our independent tests.

These tests have revealed many cheap machines that are very poor. Make sure you avoid these by checking out the Don't Buy washing machines.

But we have also found some bargain rubies in the rubble, as you can see in our table above, which has washing machine recommendations and scores correct as of November 2017.

But it's worth bearing in mind that if you're going for a cheap washing machine, you should be prepared for fewer functions and programs. You're also unlikely to find the biggest drum sizes in cheap machines so may need to pay more if you've got a big family or need to wash large loads.