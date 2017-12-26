Useful washing machine programs

Time-remaining display and automatic detection

Some washing machines have a display that counts down until your washing is ready, so you know how much time is left.

More advanced washing machines will detect how much is in the drum by weighing it and then provide an estimate on how long it will take to clean.

A time-delay setting can be really useful for making sure you're around when the washing is finished so you can put it straight out to dry or in the tumble dryer.

The automatic weighing option means a machine will only run for the time needed to clean that amount of laundry, which could save on energy, but this can be an expensive feature.

Delay start/End time

A delay start means you can choose when you want the washing machine to start washing your clothes, say a couple of hours before you get home. Alternatively, some machines have ‘end time’ functions, which allow you to choose when the program finishes, as opposed to when it starts.

Some delay time programs are limited to nine, six or just three hours

This could be a really useful feature, especially if you don't want your washing to be sat in your machine for too long once it's run the cycle. However, although some machines are fairly flexible and will let you delay the start by any number of hours, up to 24, others are more limited and might make you choose from a three, six or nine-hour delay start, so check before you buy.

Also, although these are quite common features, they're not on all machines, so check before you buy if it's something you're interested in.

Child locks

There are two types of child locks on washing machines. The most common is a function that can disengage all the controls on the panel, similar to the way you might lock your mobile phone. This means programs and settings can't be tampered with by the little ones when your back is turned.

The second, less common child lock, which is also called a door safety lock, is a device that will stop the door from being closed. This means kids can't lock items in the drum that shouldn't be there.

If you have kids, these can be useful features. You can use the left-hand menu in our washing machines reviews to select the models with a door safety lock or panel safety lock.