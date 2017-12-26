Washing symbols explained

Washing and spinning symbols

A number within the tub icon shows the maximum temperature that item of clothing can be washed at, while the bars underneath refer to rinsing and spinning.

If there are no bars, the garment can be spun and rinsed as normal.

One bar indicates that the spin speed should be reduced.

Two bars means the clothes need a mild wash action, but can be spun and rinsed normally.

Such items shouldn’t be wrung by hand. If there's a cross through the tub, that item should not be washed and will probably need to be dry cleaned (see dry cleaning symbols, below).

