How to extend your wi-fi

Make adjustments to your existing router

Before shelling out for a replacement router or other equipment, see what you can do to improve your existing one. You’ll get the best wi-fi coverage in your home if you’re able to place your router somewhere central in your home, out in the open. While you may be tempted to hide ugly-looking routers out of sight, it needs to be free of any obstructions.

Be aware that a lot of things can impact the strength of the wireless signal: walls, doors, microwaves and cordless phones all have an effect. Even other wireless signals from nearby neighbours can impact performance on your wireless network.

Although your router transmits on a frequency band, such as 2.4GHz, it actually only uses a small slice of the frequency, called a channel. To ensure you receive the strongest wi-fi signal, we recommend using channels 1, 6 or 12, as they have no frequency overlap with each other.

To access these settings on your router, it’s different for every model, so check the router's manual to identify the specific steps you'll need to take. Generally, you need to connect to your router's address (printed in the manual, or on the label on the side/bottom of the router) and use the administrator login (also on the router label) to change these settings.

