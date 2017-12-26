How we test wi-fi routers and extenders

What makes a Best Buy wi-fi router or extender?

Which? tests wireless wi-fi routers and extenders so that you know which one will give you the best wi-fi signal in your home.

We put all the big-brand wi-fi routers and extenders through their paces so that we can help you choose one that's quick to transfer data, easy to use and offers decent signal strength.

Each wi-fi router and extender is subjected to the same set of gruelling tests so that we can compare them blow-for-blow. This means that we can answer your important, no-nonsense questions with confidence and give you a verdict you can trust. We’ll answer key questions about:

How quickly does it transfer data?

Is it easy to set up?

Does it create a secure connection?

And most importantly, should I buy it?

Head straight to our wi-fi router and extender reviews - or read on to find out more about how we test to answer each of these questions.

How quickly does it transfer data?

We test how quickly data is transferred between the computer and a laptop in various locations in a house. To do this we copy 500MB of mixed data files and 5GB of large video files and time how long it takes to transfer.

We start by running this test in the same room as the router, then move to a room medium distance, and then lastly upstairs at a long range distance - this shows whether the router is capable of sending a decent signal across your house.

To highlight the wi-fi strength and coverage differences, we've created a comparison tool below. It shows the contrast between a router and a Wi-fi system transmitting a 5GHz connection (use the arrows in the middle of the image to compare). Warmer colours equal better wireless coverage and strength.