Don't Buy wi-fi routers and extenders

How we test wi-fi routers and extenders

We have reviewed the latest wi-fi routers and extenders, including models from broadband suppliers BT, Sky, Plusnet and TalkTalk, to help find the best device for you. Our in-depth testing means that we can recommend the top-rated routers and wi-fi extenders that provide the fastest and strongest wireless coverage in every area of your home.

We test the latest routers and extenders every year and place each model through a series of precise tests. These are designed to be both rigorous and repeatable, so you can trust in the quality of your next wi-fi router or extender.

Our lab experts put each wi-fi router and extender through the same set of tests — including testing wi-fi speed and coverage, ease of use, privacy and the built-in features — so you'll know exactly what to expect.

We give every wi-fi router and extender a total test score so you can see at a glance which are the best and worst, plus how each model compares on features and specifications.

Our tests cover the full range of brands, prices and router types; including ISP-supplied and third-party models.

Plus, we don't show any bias towards more expensive models, with every wi-fi router and extender review based on objective test data, and we've uncovered some brilliant bargains.

If we name a router or extender a Don't Buy, you can be sure that it's one you should definitely avoid. No matter how tempting its price tag might be, you'll inevitably end up regretting buying it.

