ISP routers and third-party routers

What features should I look out for in a router?

Single or dual-band routers

When shopping for a router, you'll find both single-band and dual-band models. Single-band routers operate on one wireless frequency only (the 2.4GHz band). While it works well for surfing the internet, this frequency can get overly congested, making it unsuitable for high-bandwidth tasks such as streaming videos.

Dual band routers are more expensive but suffer less interference and offer faster speeds. They transmit data over both the 2.4GHz band and the 5GHz band. With a dual band router, you can browse the internet on the 2.4GHz band while streaming HD movies on the 5GHz band and neither band gets overloaded.

Wireless router standards

If you hear the term 'wireless standard' – for example 802.11b or 802.11g – take it to mean 'speed'. The first generation of wireless routers was ‘b', followed by ‘g', then ‘n' and now ‘ac'. Each version offers faster speeds and longer range.

However it's important to understand that to benefit from the latest standard, both your router and your hardware (ie your laptop or tablet) will need to support the same technology. Otherwise, the wi-fi connection will drop back to using an older, less powerful, standard.

USB sockets

Some wireless routers have integrated USB ports for connecting a hard drive or memory stick. They let you share the connected USB device across the wireless network – useful for sharing media files, such as a music or movie collection, without having to leave a network-connected PC switched on.

What else do I need to know about wireless routers?

Your wireless network will only ever be as fast as its slowest part. And often this won't be your router. That's because your router will usually be capable of faster speeds that you get from your broadband provider – especially if you've got a standard speed connection (ie up to 24Mbps).

To put it another way, if you're only getting a maximum download speed of 10Mbps from your ISP, then adding a router capable of 450Mbps won't make things any faster.

However, adding a better router can help future-proof your network for when you get a faster connection. And if you've already got a speedy connection, then a good router can make a difference – especially if you're stretching that connection over a long distance or over multiple devices at the same time.

A good router can also be of benefit in other ways – it's not just about the speed of getting online. A fast router will really make a difference if you move a lot of big files between computers in your home, for example transferring large video files or lots of music from one device to another.