Five ways to use a wireless security camera

Smart security cameras have been around for decades. But with recent developments in technology and usability, they've become more affordable, and are now useful in more ways than one.

A smart security camera connects to your home network via a wired or wireless connection. You can access it from anywhere in the world via an app on a smartphone or tablet, or a web browser on a computer.

Most cameras have motion-sensing abilities that trigger recording once they detect movement. Some, such as the Netatmo Welcome, have face detection, so you can set ‘safe’ faces that it won't send alerts for.

Below, we describe five different ways you can use a wireless security camera, and how it can be helpful in everyday life.

