How to buy the best wireless security camera

Types of storage: cloud-based vs internal storage

One of the decisions you’ll need to make is whether you’d prefer a camera with cloud-based or internal storage.

Cloud-based

Online cloud storage allows you to store your recordings remotely online, and access them over the web. Most wireless security cameras use a cloud-based storage system, but the level of free storage varies and some offer none at all. Check out how much free storage is on offer, as extra cloud storage can cost as much as £9.99 a month.

Pros: Easy to access and share your recordings from any device. Cloud storage also means you don’t need to worry about losing an SD card, and will still have footage if your device is stolen.

Cons: There are some privacy concerns around cloud-based storage, as your data is transmitted and held online.

Internal storage

Some wireless security cameras will store your footage on an SD card rather than in the cloud.

Pros: Recorded footage doesn’t leave the device. It’s also free, and you can record a reasonable amount of footage before an SD card reaches capacity.

Cons: If your house is burgled and someone steals your device, they will have access to the recorded footage.