Travel insurance companies

Travel insurance company reviews

By Jo Langenhan

Article 1 of 32

Few insurers are good enough to be Which? Recommended Providers (WRP) as they have to combine good cover with great customer service.

We scrutinised 196 travel insurance policies, and combined our analysis of cover with feedback from thousands of customers. 

Each policy is rated on the key aspects of its cover to produce a Which? policy score, while our customer score is based on how the insurers were rated by customers.

We reviewed some of the biggest insurers in the market including: Age UK Aviva, Churchill, Direct Line, LV, and Saga.

To qualify as a WRP, an insurer must:

  • Be regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA)
  • Be available to the general public
  • Have received responses from 30 or more customers in our customer survey
  • Have received an average or above policy score (see table for current average score) and a customer score of 70% or above.

Click on the WRPs in the table below to see full details of its customer score and policy elements. Table updated every six months. Next updated in November 2017. For more information about individual policies, read our travel insurance company reviews.  

Best and worst travel insurance
Provider Customer service Value for money Clarity of policy Dealing with queries Customer score Single trip policy score Annual policy score Total
Subscriber only content 4 stars 3 stars 4 stars 4 stars 72% 95% 95% 84%
Subscriber only content - - - - 66% 95%a 95%a 81%
Subscriber only content 4 stars 4 stars 4 stars - 70% 92%b 92%b 81%
Subscriber only content 4 stars 4 stars 4 stars 4 stars 69% 93%c 93%c 81%
Subscriber only content 4 stars 4 stars 4 stars 4 stars 74% 86% 86% 80%
Subscriber only content 4 stars 4 stars 4 stars 4 stars 66% 92% 92% 79%
Subscriber only content 4 stars 4 stars 4 stars 4 stars 71% 86% 86% 79%
Subscriber only content 4 stars 3 stars 4 stars 4 stars 68% 89% 89% 78%
Subscriber only content 4 stars 4 stars 4 stars - 76% 79% 79% 78%
Subscriber only content 4 stars 4 stars 4 stars 4 stars 66% 87% 87% 77%
Subscriber only content 4 stars 4 stars 4 stars - 77% 76% 76% 77%
Subscriber only content 4 stars 4 stars 4 stars 4 stars 72% 82%e 82%e 77%
Subscriber only content 4 stars 4 stars 4 stars 3 stars 70% 81% 81% 76%
Subscriber only content 4 stars 4 stars 4 stars 4 stars 71% 78% 78% 75%
Subscriber only content 3 stars 3 stars 3 stars 3 stars 63% 83%f 83%f 72%
Subscriber only content 4 stars 4 stars 4 stars 4 stars 68% 81% 81% 75%
Subscriber only content 4 stars 4 stars 4 stars - 70% 80%f 80%f 75%
Subscriber only content 4 stars 4 stars 4 stars - 70% 79% 79% 75%
Subscriber only content 4 stars 4 stars 4 stars 3 stars 67% 83% 83% 75%
Subscriber only content td>4 stars 3 stars 4 stars 3 stars 64% 83%g 83%g 74%
Subscriber only content 4 stars 4 stars 4 stars - 72% 76% 76% 74%
Subscriber only content 4 stars 4 stars 4 stars - 70% 77% 77% 74%
Subscriber only content 4 stars 4 stars 4 stars - 69% 75% 75% 72%
Subscriber only content 4 stars 4 stars 4 stars - 69% 75%h 75%h 72%
Subscriber only content 4 stars 4 stars 4 stars 3 stars 69% 74% 74% 72%
Subscriber only content 4 stars 3 stars 4 stars 4 stars 65% 77% 77% 71%
Subscriber only content 4 stars 3 stars 3 stars 3 stars 60% 81% 81% 71%
Subscriber only content 4 stars 4 stars 4 stars - 68% 73% 73% 71%
Subscriber only content - 3 stars 3 stars - 64% 76% 76% 70%
Subscriber only content 4 stars 4 stars 4 stars 3 stars 65% 75% 75% 70%
Subscriber only content 4 stars 4 stars 4 stars - 64% 71% 71% 68%
Subscriber only content 4 stars 3 stars 4 stars - 71% 65%i 65%i 68%
Subscriber only content 4 stars 3 stars 4 stars - 71% 48% 68% 65%
Subscriber only content 4 stars 3 stars 3 stars - 64% 66%j 66%j 65%
Subscriber only content 4 stars 3 stars 4 stars 4 stars 63% 62%k 62%k 63%

How we calculate customer and policy scores

We calculated the customer scores and claims satisfaction scores using a combination of overall customer satisfaction and the likelihood of recommending the provider to a friend.

We calculated the policy scores by rating the most important elements of the policy including medical expenses cover limit, cancellation/curtailment limit, travel delay limit, baggage and belongings limit and money limit..

The total score combines both the customer score and policy score.

