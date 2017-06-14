Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Worldwide travel insurance reviews

By Simon Miller

See which insurers will give you the cover you need at an affordable rate if you're travelling overseas.

Whether you are taking just one trip or many trips worldwide in the next 12 months, our Best Rate policies will give you the cover you need at an affordable price.

Which? Best Rate travel insurance policies provide the cheapest cover meeting our stringent criteria. Our policies include at least £2 million of medical cover for Europe and £5 million worldwide, £1,500 of cover for baggage and personal belongings, and £3,000 for cancellation or curtailment.

We have also analysed the 22 most important elements of your travel insurance policy to see which providers offer the best all-round cover, including missed departures, delays, holiday and airline failure, terrorism cover and volcanic ash. Insurers with a policy score of less than 65% are not included.

It is worth noting that policy details can change depending on whether you buy direct or via a comparison site. Always check the terms and conditions of your policy carefully.

Worldwide Best Rate single trip policies (24 days including USA)
  Premium Maximum age premium applies (year) Policy score
Adult
Blue Bear Travel Gold £40 49 79%
Covered2Go Gold £41 60 81%
Your Travel Cover Gold £42 54 66%
Insuredtotravel Silver £42 65 84%
Holidaysafe Premier £44a 55 92%
65 to 69 years
Multitrip Premier £39a 67 65%
AnnualTravelInsurance Super £42a 67 65%
Greatcover Super £43a 67 65%
Covered2Go Gold £52 70 81%
Blue Bear Travel Gold £58 70 79%
70 to 74 years
Holidaysafe Premier £80a 74 92%
Blue Bear Travel Gold £84 80 79%
Covered2Go Gold £84 80 81%
Golfguard Single Trip £100 79 67%
Letsgoinsure Travellers Choice £119 74 87%
75 to 79 years
Blue Bear Travel Gold £84 80 79%
Covered2Go Gold £84 80 81%
Holidaysafe Premier £97a 79 92%
Golfguard Single Trip £100 79 67%
Insuredtotravel Silver £125 99 84%
80 + years
Insuredtotravel Silver £125 99 84%
Covered2Go Gold £131 No limitb 81%
Blue Bear Travel Gold £132 No limitb 79%
Holidaysafe Premier £142a 84 92%
RAC Silver £148 85 65%
Family
Covered2Go Gold £74 49 81%
Blue Bear Travel Gold £75 49 79%
Multitrip Premier £75a 67 65%
Holidaysafe Premier £80a 35 92%
AnnualTravelInsurance Super £79a 67 65%
Table notes:
Premiums were gathered during March 2017. It's worth checking with the insurer as there is a possibility the premiums have changed. This information is updated on a six-monthly basis - next update is due in November 2017.

a Online price. Phone price may be higher
b Price for age 90. Premium increases for 91 years plus
Worldwide Best Rate annual trip policies (including USA)
  Premium Maximum age premium applies (year) Policy score
Adult
Leisurecare Multi Traveller £32 54 69%
OUL Direct Gold £34 49 65%
Blue Bear Travel Gold £39 49 79%
Covered2Go Gold £39 49 81%
Letsgoinsure Travellers Choice £44a 65 87%
65 to 69 years
Covered2Go Gold £75 70 81%
Blue Bear Travel Gold £76 70 79%
Holidaysafe Premier £86a 74 92%
LeisureGuard Premier £87 74 81%
Insuredtotravel Silver £93 70 84%
70 to 74 years
Holidaysafe Premier £86a 74 92%
LeisureGuard Premier £87 74 81%
Covered2Go Gold £108 74 81%
Blue Bear Travel Gold £109 74 79%
Letsgoinsure Travellers Choice £117a 75 87%
75 to 79 years
Golfguard £152 79 67%
Covered2Go Gold £173 79 81%
Blue Bear Travel Gold £175 79 79%
Insureandgo Silver £253 79 74%
Boots Silver £264 79 73%
80 + years
Insureandgo Silver £377 No limitb 74%
Staysure Comprehensive £449 84 89%
Circle Cover Silver £475a No limitc 75%
RAC Silver £590 85 65%
Saga Annual Multi-trip £745a No limitc 95%
Family
Top Notch Cover Silver £59 54 65%
Letsgoinsure Travellers Choice £62 65 87%
OUL Direct Gold £64 49 65%
Annualtravelinsurance Super £70a 65 65%
Multitrip Premier £75a 65 65%
Table notes:
Premiums were gathered during March 2017. It's worth checking with the insurer as there is a possibility the premiums have changed. This information is updated on a six-monthly basis - next update is due in November 2017.

a Online price. Phone price may be higher
b Premium for age 85. Premiums increase for 86 years plus
c Premium for age 84. Premiums increase for 85 years plus
