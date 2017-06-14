Worldwide travel insurance reviews

See which insurers will give you the cover you need at an affordable rate if you're travelling overseas.

Whether you are taking just one trip or many trips worldwide in the next 12 months, our Best Rate policies will give you the cover you need at an affordable price.

Which? Best Rate travel insurance policies provide the cheapest cover meeting our stringent criteria. Our policies include at least £2 million of medical cover for Europe and £5 million worldwide, £1,500 of cover for baggage and personal belongings, and £3,000 for cancellation or curtailment.

We have also analysed the 22 most important elements of your travel insurance policy to see which providers offer the best all-round cover, including missed departures, delays, holiday and airline failure, terrorism cover and volcanic ash. Insurers with a policy score of less than 65% are not included.

It is worth noting that policy details can change depending on whether you buy direct or via a comparison site. Always check the terms and conditions of your policy carefully.

Worldwide Best Rate single trip policies (24 days including USA) Premium Maximum age premium applies (year) Policy score Adult Blue Bear Travel Gold £40 49 79% Covered2Go Gold £41 60 81% Your Travel Cover Gold £42 54 66% Insuredtotravel Silver £42 65 84% Holidaysafe Premier £44a 55 92% 65 to 69 years Multitrip Premier £39a 67 65% AnnualTravelInsurance Super £42a 67 65% Greatcover Super £43a 67 65% Covered2Go Gold £52 70 81% Blue Bear Travel Gold £58 70 79% 70 to 74 years Holidaysafe Premier £80a 74 92% Blue Bear Travel Gold £84 80 79% Covered2Go Gold £84 80 81% Golfguard Single Trip £100 79 67% Letsgoinsure Travellers Choice £119 74 87% 75 to 79 years Blue Bear Travel Gold £84 80 79% Covered2Go Gold £84 80 81% Holidaysafe Premier £97a 79 92% Golfguard Single Trip £100 79 67% Insuredtotravel Silver £125 99 84% 80 + years Insuredtotravel Silver £125 99 84% Covered2Go Gold £131 No limitb 81% Blue Bear Travel Gold £132 No limitb 79% Holidaysafe Premier £142a 84 92% RAC Silver £148 85 65% Family Covered2Go Gold £74 49 81% Blue Bear Travel Gold £75 49 79% Multitrip Premier £75a 67 65% Holidaysafe Premier £80a 35 92% AnnualTravelInsurance Super £79a 67 65% Table notes:

Premiums were gathered during March 2017. It's worth checking with the insurer as there is a possibility the premiums have changed. This information is updated on a six-monthly basis - next update is due in November 2017.



a Online price. Phone price may be higher

b Price for age 90. Premium increases for 91 years plus