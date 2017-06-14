Worldwide travel insurance reviews
By Simon Miller
See which insurers will give you the cover you need at an affordable rate if you're travelling overseas.
Whether you are taking just one trip or many trips worldwide in the next 12 months, our Best Rate policies will give you the cover you need at an affordable price.
Which? Best Rate travel insurance policies provide the cheapest cover meeting our stringent criteria. Our policies include at least £2 million of medical cover for Europe and £5 million worldwide, £1,500 of cover for baggage and personal belongings, and £3,000 for cancellation or curtailment.
We have also analysed the 22 most important elements of your travel insurance policy to see which providers offer the best all-round cover, including missed departures, delays, holiday and airline failure, terrorism cover and volcanic ash. Insurers with a policy score of less than 65% are not included.
It is worth noting that policy details can change depending on whether you buy direct or via a comparison site. Always check the terms and conditions of your policy carefully.
|Worldwide Best Rate single trip policies (24 days including USA)
|Premium
|Maximum age premium applies (year)
|Policy score
|Adult
|Blue Bear Travel Gold
|£40
|49
|79%
|Covered2Go Gold
|£41
|60
|81%
|Your Travel Cover Gold
|£42
|54
|66%
|Insuredtotravel Silver
|£42
|65
|84%
|Holidaysafe Premier
|£44a
|55
|92%
|65 to 69 years
|Multitrip Premier
|£39a
|67
|65%
|AnnualTravelInsurance Super
|£42a
|67
|65%
|Greatcover Super
|£43a
|67
|65%
|Covered2Go Gold
|£52
|70
|81%
|Blue Bear Travel Gold
|£58
|70
|79%
|70 to 74 years
|Holidaysafe Premier
|£80a
|74
|92%
|Blue Bear Travel Gold
|£84
|80
|79%
|Covered2Go Gold
|£84
|80
|81%
|Golfguard Single Trip
|£100
|79
|67%
|Letsgoinsure Travellers Choice
|£119
|74
|87%
|75 to 79 years
|Blue Bear Travel Gold
|£84
|80
|79%
|Covered2Go Gold
|£84
|80
|81%
|Holidaysafe Premier
|£97a
|79
|92%
|Golfguard Single Trip
|£100
|79
|67%
|Insuredtotravel Silver
|£125
|99
|84%
|80 + years
|Insuredtotravel Silver
|£125
|99
|84%
|Covered2Go Gold
|£131
|No limitb
|81%
|Blue Bear Travel Gold
|£132
|No limitb
|79%
|Holidaysafe Premier
|£142a
|84
|92%
|RAC Silver
|£148
|85
|65%
|Family
|Covered2Go Gold
|£74
|49
|81%
|Blue Bear Travel Gold
|£75
|49
|79%
|Multitrip Premier
|£75a
|67
|65%
|Holidaysafe Premier
|£80a
|35
|92%
|AnnualTravelInsurance Super
|£79a
|67
|65%
Premiums were gathered during March 2017. It's worth checking with the insurer as there is a possibility the premiums have changed. This information is updated on a six-monthly basis - next update is due in November 2017.
a Online price. Phone price may be higher
b Price for age 90. Premium increases for 91 years plus
|Worldwide Best Rate annual trip policies (including USA)
|Premium
|Maximum age premium applies (year)
|Policy score
|Adult
|Leisurecare Multi Traveller
|£32
|54
|69%
|OUL Direct Gold
|£34
|49
|65%
|Blue Bear Travel Gold
|£39
|49
|79%
|Covered2Go Gold
|£39
|49
|81%
|Letsgoinsure Travellers Choice
|£44a
|65
|87%
|65 to 69 years
|Covered2Go Gold
|£75
|70
|81%
|Blue Bear Travel Gold
|£76
|70
|79%
|Holidaysafe Premier
|£86a
|74
|92%
|LeisureGuard Premier
|£87
|74
|81%
|Insuredtotravel Silver
|£93
|70
|84%
|70 to 74 years
|Holidaysafe Premier
|£86a
|74
|92%
|LeisureGuard Premier
|£87
|74
|81%
|Covered2Go Gold
|£108
|74
|81%
|Blue Bear Travel Gold
|£109
|74
|79%
|Letsgoinsure Travellers Choice
|£117a
|75
|87%
|75 to 79 years
|Golfguard
|£152
|79
|67%
|Covered2Go Gold
|£173
|79
|81%
|Blue Bear Travel Gold
|£175
|79
|79%
|Insureandgo Silver
|£253
|79
|74%
|Boots Silver
|£264
|79
|73%
|80 + years
|Insureandgo Silver
|£377
|No limitb
|74%
|Staysure Comprehensive
|£449
|84
|89%
|Circle Cover Silver
|£475a
|No limitc
|75%
|RAC Silver
|£590
|85
|65%
|Saga Annual Multi-trip
|£745a
|No limitc
|95%
|Family
|Top Notch Cover Silver
|£59
|54
|65%
|Letsgoinsure Travellers Choice
|£62
|65
|87%
|OUL Direct Gold
|£64
|49
|65%
|Annualtravelinsurance Super
|£70a
|65
|65%
|Multitrip Premier
|£75a
|65
|65%
Premiums were gathered during March 2017. It's worth checking with the insurer as there is a possibility the premiums have changed. This information is updated on a six-monthly basis - next update is due in November 2017.
a Online price. Phone price may be higher
b Premium for age 85. Premiums increase for 86 years plus
c Premium for age 84. Premiums increase for 85 years plus