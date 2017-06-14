Best mobile networks overview

Want to switch mobile phone provider but don't know where to start? Our latest satisfaction survey will help you make the right choice.

Best mobile phone networks overview

Find out which mobile phone networks have been rated as Recommended Providers - and see which ones you should avoid based on the views of thousands of phone users from across the country.

In our latest satisfaction survey we spoke to more than 4,000 real customers from 14 of the biggest phone providers including EE, O2, Vodafone and Three. They told us exactly what they thought of their phone company, from the customer service on offer to the value for money they get.

Three phone companies did so well that we've made them Which? Recommended Providers. The names may surprise you but all three offer good deals and great service.

In this guide we'll:

Tell you which mobile phone networks were rated as Recommended Providers

Give you a full breakdown of how each provider is rated for key factors, such as the customer service they offer

Report quotes from real customers on their experiences

Look at each network's coverage

Highlight each provider's deals and incentives.

We'll tell you exactly what you need to know about all the UK's biggest mobile phone providers and will help you avoid signing up for a deal you'll come to regret.

Mobile phone provider satisfaction survey results Provider WRP Customer service Ease of contacting Value for money Incentives Customer score Y 81% Y n/a n/a n/a n/a 76% Y 74% n/a 72% 69% n/a n/a n/a 66% 64% 63% 63% 62% 62% 62% 50% 50% Table notes: Based on a survey of 4,026 mobile phone customers conducted in February 2017. WRP stands for Which? Recommended Provider. Customer score combines overall satisfaction and likelihood to recommend. n/a means that we didn't receive enough responses to calculate a rating

