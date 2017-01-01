Financing a care home
Useful organisations and websites for financing a care home
Age UK
Charity providing information, advice and support for older people – including advice on finding, choosing and financing a care home.
Telephone: 0800 169 6565
Website: www.ageuk.org.uk
Beacon
A social enterprise that represents affordable representation for families struggling to navigate the continuing healthcare maze.
Telephone: 0345 548 0300
Website: www.beaconchc.co.uk
Care Aware
A free service specialising in funding advice for older people in the UK.
Helpline: 0161 707 1107
Website: www.careaware.co.uk
Citizens Advice Bureaux (CAB)
National network of free advice centres that can give advice on benefits and other options for financing care.
Telephone: 08454 04 05 06 (Consumer helpline)
Website: www.citizensadvice.org.uk
GOV.UK
To get details of government policy throughout the UK, including enquiries about local authority care homes and needs and financial assessments.
Website (UK): www.gov.uk
Website (Northern Ireland): www.northernireland.gov.uk
Website (Scotland): www.scotland.gov.uk
Website (Wales): www.wales.gov.uk
Independent Age
A charity that offers expertise for older people on social care, benefits, befriending and other social support through their advice service.
Advice line: 0800 319 6789
Website: www.independentage.org
Society of Later Life Advisers (SOLLA)
Find an expert financial adviser in your area that specialises in issues affecting older people – including funding long-term care, savings, pensions and equity release.
Telephone: 0845 303 2909
Website: www.societyoflaterlifeadvisers.co.uk
