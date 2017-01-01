Use our directory to find care homes, domiciliary care and local authority services for older people.

Age UK

Charity providing information, advice and support for older people – including advice on finding, choosing and financing a care home.

Telephone: 0800 169 6565

Website: www.ageuk.org.uk

Beacon

A social enterprise that represents affordable representation for families struggling to navigate the continuing healthcare maze.

Telephone: 0345 548 0300

Website: www.beaconchc.co.uk

Care Aware

A free service specialising in funding advice for older people in the UK.

Helpline: 0161 707 1107

Website: www.careaware.co.uk

Citizens Advice Bureaux (CAB)

National network of free advice centres that can give advice on benefits and other options for financing care.

Telephone: 08454 04 05 06 (Consumer helpline)

Website: www.citizensadvice.org.uk

GOV.UK

To get details of government policy throughout the UK, including enquiries about local authority care homes and needs and financial assessments.

Website (UK): www.gov.uk

Website (Northern Ireland): www.northernireland.gov.uk

Website (Scotland): www.scotland.gov.uk

Website (Wales): www.wales.gov.uk

Independent Age

A charity that offers expertise for older people on social care, benefits, befriending and other social support through their advice service.

Advice line: 0800 319 6789

Website: www.independentage.org

Society of Later Life Advisers (SOLLA)

Find an expert financial adviser in your area that specialises in issues affecting older people – including funding long-term care, savings, pensions and equity release.

Telephone: 0845 303 2909

Website: www.societyoflaterlifeadvisers.co.uk

