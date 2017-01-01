Financing a care home
Checklist for self-funding a care home
Use this list to ensure you are aware of all aspects of self-funding a care home.
- Is your relative claiming all the benefits and allowances they are entitled to, to help meet the cost of care?
- Check if they are entitled to attendance allowance or personal independence payment (PIP).
- Is your relative potentially eligible to receive ?
- Has your relative consulted a qualified independent financial adviser about making the most of investments and income?
- Has your relative chosen a care home that is affordable over the long-term?
- Would the local authority assist with the fees of the care home your relative has chosen should they need to fall back on local authority funding in the future?
- Have they had a from the local authority social services department?
- Your relative should think twice before gifting assets and property or giving anything away to reduce capital. There can be serious consequences.
Downloadable checklist
Use the link below to download our checklist for self-funding a care home.
- Self-funding a care home checklist (pdf: 1.6MB)
