In England, most local authorities manage their care packages through the allocation of a personal budget. It is mandatory for local councils to offer a personal budget as an option to all people who have been assessed as needing care services and who qualify for council funding.

For information about Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales, see the foot of this page.

Here we answer the most frequently asked questions about personal budgets in England.

What is a personal budget?

Personal budgets for social care are part of a government move in England to personalise social care. They allow people, where possible, to make choices about their own care.

If your relative has been assessed as needing non-urgent help and support, he or she will be allocated a sum of money called a personal budget. Your relative can then decide how the money is spent, which enables them to have greater choice and control over the services they need to use rather than taking a council’s ‘one size fits all’ prescription.

There are various ways your relative can choose to take the personal budget:

As a direct payment, paid straight into their bank account (see below).

In an account managed by the council, which should be spent as your relative wishes.

In an account held with a care service provider and managed by your relative.

In an Independent Living Trust, held on your relative’s behalf by a family carer, friend, family member or other trusted party.

As a mix of the above.

How much is a personal budget?

There is no fixed sum. The amount your relative gets in their personal budget is calculated following their needs and financial assessments, and usually using the local council’s resource allocation system (RAS). However, if your relative’s needs are very complex or costly to fund, such as for deaf-blind people, the local authority can take an alternative approach to ensure the personal budget is an appropriate amount. The determined amount will be set out in their care plan.

Your relative has the right to receive enough money for their needs to be met, but if they feel the amount is incorrect, they can challenge the local authority’s needs or financial assessment (see Challenging local authority and NHS assessments).

What are direct payments?

Direct payment is the way in which your relative can receive either all or part of their personal budget – or they might decide to leave the organisation of their care needs with the social services and not take the direct payment at all, as outlined above. The decision is theirs.

Most authorities make the direct payment every 4 weeks and straight into your relative’s bank account.

Can my relative opt in or out of direct payment?

If your relative accepts direct payments, but then changes their mind, they can stop them at any time. Equally, they can switch to direct payments at any time instead of having the local authority arranging their services. If your relative decides to move from local authority arrangements to organising their own, the local authority has a duty of care to ensure the current services remain in place until your relative has organised their own.

Direct payments outside England

In Northern Ireland, direct payments are widely available (see below), but personal budgets managed by the local authority are at an early stage of roll out and aren’t yet available in all areas.

In Scotland, the Social Care (Self-Directed Support) (Scotland) Act 2013 provides a range of new options about how individuals can choose to receive social care services in Scotland, for more information go to Self Directed Support Scotland.

In Wales, only direct payments (sometimes also known as self-directed support), described below, are available.