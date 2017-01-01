Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

For carers

In this section we give you the information you need to help you through an emotionally draining time – there is plenty of support out there for you.

Supporting your needs

  • Being a carer

    Caring for someone who is older, disabled or seriously ill can have a huge impact on your own life. We offer advice on how to look after yourself and get the support that you need.

  • Respite care

    We explain the respite options available, how to choose and finance this type of care, and the benefits it offers you and the person you care for.

  • Carer’s assessment

    Following changes in the Care Act in 2015, more people now have access to a carer's assessment. Find out how to apply for it.

  • Benefits for carers

    Carer's allowance, carer's credit and universal credit (carer element) are government benefits you might be eligible for if you spend more than a certain number of hours a week caring for a relative or friend.

  • Carers' rights at work

    In this guide we explain what you’re entitled to in your workplace as a carer - including your right to request flexible working, take time off for emergencies and work without discrimination.

  • Talking about care options

    There may be times when you need to have a conversation with a relative about their future. Our guide offers advice about effective communication, helping both parties to get the best out of difficult discussions.  

At the end of life

  • Coping with bereavement

    Each relationship that is interrupted by death is unique as is everyone's experience of grief. There is no right or wrong way to grieve.

  • First steps when someone dies

    We take you through what you need to do when someone close to you dies, from how to register a death to what happens if a coroner is called in.

  • Registering a death

    Find out how and when to register the death of someone close to you, which has to be done before you can confirm funeral arrangements and administer the estate.

  • Arranging a funeral

    From organising the funeral paperwork to understanding the costs of a funeral and all the other arrangement in between, we explain everything you need to consider.

