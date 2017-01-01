Being a carer
Useful organisations and websites for carers
Here's a list of relevant organisations and charities you might find helpful in your role as a carer.
Age UK
Independent charity giving advice to older people, including advice on the needs assessment.
Telephone: 0800 169 6565
Website: www.ageuk.org.uk
Alzheimer’s Society
A charity aimed at improving the lives of people living with dementia. Their online shop has many products specifically for dementia sufferers.
Telephone: 020 7423 3500
Helpline: 0300 222 11 22
Website: www.alzheimers.org.uk
Online shop: http://shop.alzheimers.org.uk/
In Scotland, contact Alzheimer Scotland – Action on dementia
Website: www.alzscot.org
Carers Trust
A charity supporting unpaid carers, both young and old, with advice for carers and links to local support networks.
Website: www.carers.org
Carers Direct (NHS)
NHS help and support for carers
Telephone: 0300 123 1053
Website: www.nhs.uk/carersdirect
Carers UK
A national membership charity that champions carers’ rights, connecting and supporting carers online and in local communities. They also run a national advice line for carers.
Advice line: 0808 808 7777
Website: www.carersuk.org
Quarterly magazine: Caring magazine
Mind
Charity offering advice and support to anyone with a mental health problem, including how to cope with caring. It offers an information line and an online community called Elefriends.
Infoline: 0300 123 3393
Website: www.mind.org.uk
University of the Third Age (U3A)
Charity with local groups offering educational, creative and leisure opportunities for older people.
Telephone: 020 8466 6139
Website: www.u3a.org.uk
Page first published: July 2017
Next review due: January 2020