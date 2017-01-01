If you spend a certain number of hours caring for a relative or friend, you might be entitled to carer's allowance, carer's credit and universal credit (carer element). Read this guide to find out if you’re eligible and how much you could be entitled to.

If you're wondering what help might be available for your relative or friend, our Care advice tool can give you some guidance about housing options, day-to-day living arrangements and how to pay for care.

Use our Care services directory to find care homes and domiciliary care anywhere in the UK. You can also find support groups for people affected by dementia.