Benefits for carers
Useful organisations and websites for carer benefits
Carers UK
A national membership charity that champions carers’ rights, connecting and supporting carers online and in local communities.
Adviceline: 0808 808 7777
Website: www.carersuk.org
Quarterly magazine: Caring magazine
Citizens Advice Bureaux (CAB)
Can offer benefits checks to see what you're entitled to and help with completing forms.
Telephone: 08454 04 05 06 (consumer helpline)
Website: www.citizensadvice.org.uk
GOV.UK
To get details of government policy throughout the UK, including enquiries about benefits and allowances, eligibility criteria and how to claim.
Website (UK): www.gov.uk
Website (Northern Ireland): www.northernireland.gov.uk
Website (Scotland): www.scotland.gov.uk
Website (Wales): www.wales.gov.uk
To apply for carer's allowance.
Website: https://www.gov.uk/carers-allowance/how-to-claim
