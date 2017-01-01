Housing options
Domiciliary care
If your relative wants to stay in his or her own home, but needs help and support to do so, there is a range of services that can provide care or other help at home. In this guide, we take you through the process of identifying your relative’s needs and who might meet them.
In this guide
What is domiciliary care?If your relative is struggling with aspects of their daily life, domiciliary care services can help by sending personal assistants to help with a range of jobs from helping them dress to collecting pensions.
How can home care services be provided?
Home care services can be provided by a range of organisations or even private individuals.
Live-in careLive-in care is an increasingly popular choice for an older person with high support needs, as it enables them to stay in their own home rather than move to a care home. Live-in care can also provide companionship or help whenever it is needed.
Other ways to help your relative stay at homeInstalling a stair lift or hiring an electric wheelchair and visits to day care centres for a change of view and some company are other ways that you can help your relative to stay living at home.
The benefits and drawbacks of home care servicesDomiciliary care services could allow your relative to live independently with peace of mind. Find out the pros and cons of these services.
Choosing a home care agencyUse our advice to make a list of what you want. This brief will allow you to make a shortlist of care agencies. We show how to choose a suitable agency for your relative.
Questions to ask a home care agencyWe suggest questions to ask care agencies about their staff, training and procedures to ensure your relative gets reliable quality care and how to establish the cost.
Home help and other supportWe show how to identify your relative’s needs and advise how to find out if they can be met by independent home help services, non-profit organisations or private individuals.
Employing private individualsWe offer guidance on choosing and interviewing potential personal assistants, things to consider when hiring a personal assistant, and the option of using a service broker.
Accessing occupational therapy for older peopleIf your elderly relative or friend has had an accident or illness, an occupational therapist can help him or her to do daily activities - we explain how.
Physiotherapy for older peopleOlder people may suffer from a large number of conditions that physiotherapists can help with. Here we explain how a physio could help your relative or friend and how to get access to one.
