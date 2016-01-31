Use our directory to find care homes, domiciliary care and local authority services for older people.

Accessible Property Register

Lists residential properties (available to buy or rent) that meet a number of easy-access criteria, such as step-free access from street to property and ground-level access to a toilet or bathroom.

Website: http://accessible-property.org.uk/about.htm

Age UK

Independent charity giving advice to older people, including relocation options.

Telephone: 0800 169 6565

Website: www.ageuk.org.uk

Housing exchange schemes

Schemes offering information and incentives to council or housing association tenants who are looking to swap their homes.

Websites: www.houseexchange.org.uk

http://housingmoves.org

https://www.london.gov.uk/what-we-do/housing-and-land/renting/seaside-country-homes

Nationwide’s cost of moving calculator

Tool to help pull together and aggregate all of the costs involved in moving home.

Website: www.nationwide.co.uk/mortgages/calculators/cost-of-moving-home-calculator.htm

UK Cohousing Network

For further information and advice about cohousing, details of open days and a directory of co housing communities in your area.

Website: www.cohousing.org.uk/

Page last reviewed: 31 January 2016

Next review due: 30 September 2017