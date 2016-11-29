Top five tips for buying double glazing

Save thousands on double glazing by choosing a cheaper type of windows and doors

We reveal our top five tips on how to get the best value double glazing for your home, and avoid letting yourself be pressurised by sales tactics.

Double glazing isn’t cheap. In fact, it costs as much as £3,000 for just one window. So the more you can do to get the right double glazing at the best price, the better.

When we surveyed more than 2,000 double glazing customers, we asked for their tips on getting a good price, and how to side-step common sales tricks.

Don’t get overcharged for double glazing – see our expert guide to double glazing sales and quotes.

1. Do your research

Before going to a company, spend some time looking at different types of double glazed windows and doors.

As the prices vary from less than £450 up to £3,000, you might be able to shave thousands off your final bill by choosing a less pricey type. Find out what’s popular in your area, what companies your neighbours bought from and what price they paid.

You can also visit our double glazing prices page to see the average cost of different types of windows and doors, both on the ground floor and up high. Being informed about what you should expect to pay will help you work out whether a quote is reasonable, great, or excessive.

2. Choose a reputable company

We also asked double glazing owners to rate the company they had used, including Anglian, Everest and Safestyle, as well as independent companies and tradesmen.

We found that one company was miles ahead of the others. It achieved an impressive customer score of 86%, while the bottom was on just 56%.

As well as asking people how satisfied they were overall with a firm, and whether they would recommend it to a friend, we also asked them to rate key factors.

This included the quality of products and installation, the knowledge of the sales staff and installers, clarity of documentation and value for money. You can see a breakdown of all our results by visiting our double glazing reviews.

3. Get at least three quotes

Don’t settle for one opinion and price – get at least three. This will give you a good idea of where the prices sit in relation to each other.

Ask for the quotes to include as much detail as possible, listing any specifics and extras, so you can compare quotes easily.

It’s also worth visiting showrooms if you can, and asking as many questions as possible. This will give you a good idea of what the company is like and whether its staff know their stuff.

4. Don’t feel pressured to sign on the spot

We’ve heard of instances where salespeople will quote a high price and drop it dramatically over the course of the visit.

Don’t be taken in by this tactic. Signing on the spot won’t give you time to think about the offer and compare prices.

5. Check your rights when buying double glazing

When buying double glazing that is made to your specifications, which applies to a lot of cases, companies don’t legally have to give you the right to cancel.

This is also the case if you sign an ‘on-premises’ contract – this could apply if a trader has visited your home to give you a quote, but you’ve signed the contract at a later date.

The type of contract you sign can also affect how much information companies are legally obliged to give to you. But traders will have to abide by anything in a contract, so get as much as you can in writing.

For more information on your rights, including on-premises contracts, go to your rights when buying double glazing.

(Survey: in August 2016, we asked 2,239 Which? members who’d bought double glazing in the past five years about their experiences. This included information about the company that sold and installed their double glazed windows and/or doors.)

More on this…