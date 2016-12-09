The Best Buy fridge freezer that saves energy

The best fridge freezers chill quickly and maintain a stable temperature, even when full

Our latest fridge freezer reviews include models from brands such as Beko, Bosch, Hotpoint, Liebherr and Miele.

Our thorough tests include an assessment of each model’s energy use, and we’ve found a real mix of scores – but one fridge freezer is so efficient we’ve awarded it our Energy Saver logo.

Four other models from the eight fridge freezers we’ve just tested scored high marks for energy efficiency.

If an energy-saving fridge freezer that will keep utility bills steady and your carbon footprint minimal is top of your wish list, compare our latest fridge freezer reviews.

Energy-efficient fridge freezers

With fridge freezers using electricity 24 hours a day, it makes sense to buy one that’s as energy efficient for its size as it can be.

The EU energy efficiency ratings you’ll see on modern fridge freezers will give you a fair indication of how efficient they are, but our in-depth tests go a step further. We work out exactly how much energy each model uses and then calculate the likely cost of running it for a year. We often find models that have the same EU energy efficiency rating but cost different amounts to run.

Only the most energy efficient fridge freezers are given our Energy Saver logo

Best vs worst fridge freezers

Our new Best Buy fridge freezer did so well at saving energy that we gave it our Energy Saver award, but there was one model in our latest round of tests that only managed 2 stars (out of 5) for energy use. Getting lumbered with a model like that could mean you’re in for a shock when your first energy bill comes through.

Only the top 20% of tested fridge freezers get our Energy Saver logo, and they have to be high performers in our tough chilling and freezing tests, too.

Our guide to the most energy-efficient fridge freezers will show you which models do the best job at chilling and freezing, while saving energy in the process.

Which? fridge freezer reviews

American fridge freezers

Beko ASGN542B – £800, black

Freestanding fridge freezers

Beko CFP1675W – £290, white

Frigidaire FRFF185W1 – £390, white

Hotpoint FFLAA58WDK.1 – £380, black

Hotpoint HMCB50501AA.UK – £350, white

Bosch KGN36VW35 – £450, white

Liebherr CP4315 – £900, white

Miele KD28032WS – £550, white

Prices correct as of 7 December 2016

