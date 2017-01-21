Is Lidl’s £15 cordless iron a bargain worth buying?

Lidl is selling a £15 steam iron which can be used cord-free and costs a fraction of the price of big-brand cordless irons. Can this budget iron really tackle creases effectively, or is it too good to be true?

The Lidl Silvercrest Cordless Steam Iron is available in stores from Sunday 22 January while stocks last. As well as the cordless ironing option, it also has variable steam control, steam shot and spray functions, a self-clean button for tackling limescale, and a ceramic soleplate.

You can see it in action in the video below. To find out if this iron is worth buying, head straight to the Lidl Silvercrest Cordless Iron first look review to get our verdict.

Is the Lidl iron a good deal?

On the face of it, this Lidl steam iron looks to be very good value. You’d be hard pressed to find many irons that cost less than £20 these days. Those that do usually stick to the most basic features.

Cord-free ironing in particular is usually a premium feature. Other cordless irons we’ve tested cost £50 or more, and none offer the ability to work with the cord attached as well. This is a handy option if you have larger loads to get through and want more constant steam power.

If price is your main concern, and you aren’t too worried about having a cordless iron, we’ve found some tried and tested models that won’t break the bank, so check out our top picks at best cheap steam irons.

Cordless iron reviews for 2017

Cordless irons are yet to take off in the way that cordless vacuum cleaners have. There are a handful of options in the shops, although none can be used in both cordless and cord-attached mode like this Lidl iron.

We’ve tested the key models from Philips, Tefal and Russell Hobbs. Some do a great job of ironing, but others struggle to tackle deeper creases or are a hassle to use. You can use the links below to see the individual reviews and find out how big brand cordless irons compare:

Cordless irons explained

Cordless irons have a charging base that plugs in and sits on your ironing board. The iron heats up when placed on this base, and then you can lift it out for cord-free ironing. This can make ironing easier, as a common niggle with ironing is that the power cord can get in the way, especially if you don’t have conveniently placed power sockets.

You’ll need to return the iron to its base regularly as you go to keep the soleplate temperature up and steam flowing. This takes a bit of getting used to, but isn’t as annoying as it sounds. You can rest the iron when rearranging clothes on the ironing board, and most only take about five seconds to warm up again. However this can make ironing a slower process overall.

If you just want a quick, effective and easy-to-use iron, pick from our round up of the best steam irons.

