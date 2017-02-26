The best LED light bulbs for less

The latest Which? tests have uncovered some brilliant Best Buy LED light bulbs, whether you’re after bright 100W replacements, GU10 spotlights or filament-style LEDs that look just like traditional bulbs.

With performance improving and prices dropping, now is a great time to fill your light fixtures with LED bulbs that will give you significant savings on your energy bills.

Our tests uncovered two filament LEDs that achieved the highest scores yet for filament-style bulbs, with 89%, and one costs just £6.

What’s more, we’ve found some worthwhile options available in major supermarkets, so you don’t need to traipse to a DIY store to replace a blown bulb.

To find out which models aced our 2017 tests of 43 LED lights and 16 LED spotlights, check out our round-up of the best LED light bulbs.

The falling cost of LED light bulbs

With the LED market growing quickly, prices are falling each year. This is down to a combination of rapid technological developments and increased competition in the marketplace. The average price of 60W-equivalent LED bulbs we’ve tested has fallen by more than £2 compared with last year, and LED spotlights have also dropped in price.

Dimmable LEDs, 100W-equivalent bulbs and LED filament bulbs tend to be a little pricier, but there are still good deals to be had. We’ve found some high-scoring dimmable LED lights for less than £5, so check out our LED light bulb reviews to bag a bargain.

These prices may still sound steep compared with traditional light bulbs, but LEDs offer significant energy savings over older technologies once you get them home. For example, if you swap just three 100W light bulbs to LEDs of equivalent brightness, you could save around £48 per year in energy costs.*

Where to buy LED lights?

Just a few years ago buying new LED bulbs took some effort. Whether it was searching online through specialist lighting sites or hunting around town to find a stockist, it was rarely straightforward.

But LED bulbs are now widely available in supermarkets and local DIY stores, making it easier than ever to make the switch. Our recent results reveal how well high street LEDs fare. You can get straight to the reviews using the links below:

• Morrisons LED A-lamp V5 15W

• Sainsbury’s LED Standard Dimmable 9W

• GE LED GU10 3W and GE LED GU10 4.5W (both at Waitrose)

• Wilko LED Classic Filament 6W

If you’re planning an upgrade to LED rather than buying to replace a blown bulb, it’s also worth knowing the bulbs to stock up on when you hit the DIY stores – or to seek out online. See how budget Homebase bulbs and specialist LED brands such as Integral, LumiLife and Megaman compare in our lightbulb reviews. You’ll find information on stockists for each bulb listed on the specifications page.

*Calculation based on our priciest Best Buy 100W-equivalent LED bulb, electricity costs of 16.41p/kWh and three hours’ use a day.