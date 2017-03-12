Which? reveals best steam iron for busting creases

One steam iron has flattened the competition in our latest lab tests, with a score of 88% that sends it straight to the top of the leaderboard.

Steam irons and steam generators from brands including Bosch, Braun, Philips, Morphy Richards and Tefal have just been put to the test in our labs, along with a cheap own-brand iron from Tesco.

Our new top-scorer impressed our experts with its powerful steam output, smooth gliding action and easy handling. It’s sure to make light work of even the toughest laundry loads. What’s more, it stands up well to limescale, so you shouldn’t notice steam levels dropping off over time.

Cheap vs expensive steam irons

We test irons for every budget, from the cheapest own-brand models you can pick up for around £10, to the premium models that cost £100 or more.

Cheap doesn’t have to mean bad. You’ll usually get fewer bells and whistles on a budget iron, but some squeeze in handy extras. The Hoover Ironjet TIL2200 (£25) and the own-brand Tesco IR2416 (£16), for example, both have built-in anti-scale systems. That’s pretty essential if you live in a hard-water area.

Inevitably, funky features such as fully automatic controls will cost more. Philips claims that its PerfectCare Azur GC4928/30 will churn out the perfect combination of steam and heat for any fabric, saving you the hassle of fiddling with the controls or sorting your ironing pile. But it will set you back £125 – more than most people are willing to spend on an iron.

Are cheap irons any good?

Unfortunately, our testing has shown that plenty of cheaper steam irons just aren’t up to scratch. Some steam too feebly to make much impact on creases, while others pump out lots to begin with, then tail off as limescale takes hold. All four of our current Don’t Buy irons – the models that are so bad we recommend you avoid them – cost less than £35.

But cheap doesn’t always mean dreadful. We’ve winkled out some great options in the cheap and mid-priced bracket. And one good-value iron we tested recently managed to outshine rivals that cost twice as much.

2017 steam iron reviews

Steam iron prices jump around a lot, so don’t be put off by an initial high price. We’ve found that some expensive and high-scoring irons are often on offer, so it is possible to bag a bargain.

Our price predictor tool can show you whether prices are rising or falling. So, if there’s one you’ve got your eye on, you can spring into action when it’s a good time to buy.

