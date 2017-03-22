Which? tries out £60 Aldi carpet cleaner

Aldi is selling a budget carpet cleaner in stores and online from Thursday 23 March 2017. The Aldi Easy Home Carpet Cleaner costs just £60 – can it revitalise your carpets as part of a spring clean?

Aldi’s carpet cleaner costs considerably less than most rival models. It’s small and light, too, so should be less cumbersome to use. It has two tanks to keep clean and dirty water separate, and a 6.5-metre power cord to help you cover rooms more easily.

Aldi regularly sells own-brand household appliances at fraction of the price of their branded counterparts. Some have impressed us, giving the bigger brands a run for their money, while others have fallen short.

Find out if we think this cheap carpet washer is one to snap up in our review of Aldi home electrical offers.

Are cheap carpet cleaners any good?

Carpet cleaners usually cost between £100 and £350. A good-quality carpet cleaner can refresh your carpets, giving them a new lease of life. But there are a lot of dud models out there.

In our years of testing, we’ve found that buying a cheap carpet cleaner is something of a gamble. Of the 15 currently available carpet cleaners we’ve tested that you can typically pick up for less than £150, a third of them do such a poor job of cleaning that we’ve made them Don’t Buys.

Only one cheap carpet cleaner has made it on to our list of Best Buys. Head to our round-up of the best carpet cleaners for 2017 to find out which cheaper model we do recommend.

Best vs worst carpet cleaners

A good carpet cleaner will breathe new life into your carpets, lifting away muck and leaving them looking brighter. But the worst models we’ve seen have almost no effect on grime and leave your carpets sopping wet for hours afterwards.

They can also be extremely noisy and cumbersome, and useless at tackling stains. Make sure you know which models to steer clear of by checking our list of Don’t Buy carpet cleaners.

Even the best carpet cleaners we’ve tested aren’t always that great at tackling stained patches. If you have a specific stain that you want to get rid of, you’ll be better off with one of our Best Buy carpet stain removers.

Hiring a carpet cleaner

If you don’t have space for yet another appliance at home, you can also hire a carpet cleaner. This can be a convenient way to spruce up your carpets. You can usually hire one at your local supermarket or DIY store. It costs around £30 a day.

We’ve tested the Rug Doctor Mighty Pro, which is similar to the models that you can hire. Find out how well it cleans in comparison with other leading brands, such as Vax and Bissell, by heading to our carpet cleaner reviews.